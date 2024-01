Paris trip a game of qualifiers

After failing at Asian Games, India looking to make most of final chance to qualify for 2024 Olympics



Indervir Grewal





Captain Savita Punia led India to the Tokyo high. Since then, they have only strayed from their path. PTI



India’s astonishing fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics was the pinnacle for women’s hockey in the country. It instantly elevated the team’s status in world hockey — from also-rans India were upgraded to medal contenders in the following tournaments.