Indian women's hockey team prepares for battle of Paris Olympics berth

Indian women's hockey team will be facing the US, Italy and New Zealand in the pool stage of the FIH Olympic qualifiers in Ranchi.



By Pritish Raj





FILE PHOTO: Indian women's hockey team players celebrate after a goal against Japan in their last Pool match at the Asian Champions Trophy on Tuesday.



Indian women's hockey team will be walking into their fortress at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf in Ranchi when they take on the USA in the first match of the FIH Olympic Qualifiers.