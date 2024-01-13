Battle for a berth to Paris 2024 begins on Saturday

The Indian Women's Hockey Team will vie to make their third consecutive Olympic qualification







Ranchi: The battle to earn a berth for Paris Olympics begins tomorrow, with the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024 kicking off in Ranchi, Jharkhand at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf on Saturday. The eight teams in the fray include world no.5 Germany, Japan, Chile and Czech Republic in Pool A while hosts India are clubbed in Pool B with New Zealand, United States and Italy. Only the top 3 teams in the tournament will make the qualification cut.



