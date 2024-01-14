Selin Oruz: An aspiring pediatrician guarding the defence for Germany at the Olympic Qualifiers

Oruz, whose parents are also doctors, won bronze at 2016 Rio Olympics with Germany as an 18-year-old. The defender also took part in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics where the German team finished sixth.



Selin Oruz interacting with the media during the FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Nihit Sachdeva/ Sportstar



Not many can say that they have a degree in medicine as well as an Olympic medal in field hockey. Both are extremely tough fields and requires a lot of dedication.



