Building champions, one age group at a time: The Altenburg effect in German hockey

Altenburg, who is currently in Ranchi as the head coach of the German team for the FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers, has been associated with the country’s hockey setup for more than a decade.



Nihit Sachdeva





Germany coach Valentin Altenburg. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



Valentin Altenburg’s name has been associated with the German hockey setup for more than a decade. In this journey, he has coached the age group teams as well as both the senior sides.