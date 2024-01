Semifinal seat on the line as Germany takes on Japan

FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024: Germany and Japan have faced each other 16 times with the former coming out on top 13 times.



Nihit Sachdeva





German players during the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 match against Chile. | Photo Credit: PTI



After contrasting wins on the opening day of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers, Germany and Japan lock horns on Sunday in a match which could decide the team that first confirms its spot for the semifinals and also tops Group A.