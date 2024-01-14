We didn't play to our strength against USA, says coach Janneke Schopman

India wasted chances galore, including as many as seven penalty corners and some from open field play, to start their campaign on a disappointing note.
India women's hockey team coach Janneke Schopman ahead of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier against USA in Ranchi. Image: Adimazes
India did not have the best of starts in the FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifier, losing 0-1 to USA in their opener here on Saturday, and the team’s chief coach Janneke Schopman admitted that her side didn’t play to their strength.