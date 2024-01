Indian women's team loses opening game

Indian women's hockey team lost 0-1 to the USA in the opening game of the Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi.



By Pritish Raj







Application, execution, and Vandana Katariya, the absence of all three hurt the Indian women's hockey team as they were shocked by lower-ranked USA in the opening match of the Women's FIH Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi on Saturday.