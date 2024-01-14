India’s road to Olympics gets tougher with loss to USA

Numbers might say India dominated possession and shots at goal and lost by a solitary goal but on field, but, it was a disjointed team that made basic errors and just could not find a way past the USA defence.



Uthra Ganesan





USA women hockey players (red) celebrate after scoring a goal against India (blue) during the FIH Hockey Paris Olympic Qualifiers match, at Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi. | Photo Credit: PTI



Playing in front of a capacity home crowd as the second-highest ranked side, India was expected to have an easy start against the USA but its road to an Olympic ticket got a lot tougher with a 1-0 loss on the opening day of the Olympic Qualifiers here on Saturday.



