Doughty USA stun India

S2H TEAM







The Christmas season is over but you were reminded of the carol “Silent Night” at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Stadium in Ranchi on Saturday. For the USA, however, it was cause for cheer. A 1-0 upset of hosts India got the American Olympic qualifying campaign to a sensational start and silenced a partisan crowd. Abigail Tamer’s goal in the 16th minute proved decisive in a taut contest in which the referral denied either team a goal.