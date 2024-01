Indian Women's Hockey Team goes down 0-1 against United States

Abigail Tamer of USA converted the team's lone goal







Ranchi: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team went 0-1 down against the United States in their opening match of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 here in Ranchi, Jharkhand. It was Abigail Tamer (16') who scored the lone goal of the match.