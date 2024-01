Frances Davies' brace helps New Zealand beat Italy 3-0

Davies (7th, 51st minutes) and Stephanie Dickins (53rd) sounded the board for the Black Sticks, who began their qualifying campaign for the Paris Olympics in clinical fashion.





New Zealand's Frances Davies celebrates with teammates after scoring against Italy in the FIH Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi. PTI



