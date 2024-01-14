Higher-ranked Germany overpowers Chile 3-0 in opener; Japan defeats Czech Republic 2-0

It took World No. 5 Germany, less than 90 seconds to earn the first Penalty Corner against Chile, but skipper Nike Lorenz’s low drag flick went wide of the right post.



Nihit Sachdeva





Germany players celebrating after a goal at the FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



A quick start eventually paved the way for a 3-0 win for a high-pressing Germany over Chile in the opening fixture of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Stadium on a sunny Saturday afternoon.



