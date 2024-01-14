 

 

 



Download Rules of Hockey



Field Hockey Results
Live scores around the World
Download the app: iOS | Android



Favourites Germany begin campaign with 3-0 win over Chile

In the opening Pool A match, world No. 5 Germany rode on goals from Selin Oruz (7th minute), Jette Flescutz (10th) and Lisa Nolte (38th) to secure an easy win over world No. 14 Chile.


Members of the German women's hockey team celebrate after scoring a goal against Chile in their FIH Olympic Qualifier Pool B match in Ranchi. PTI

Ranchi: Pre-tournament favourites Germany produced a power-packed outing to defeat lower-ranked Chile 3-0 to open their campaign on a rousing note in the FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifier in Ranchi on Saturday.