Favourites Germany begin campaign with 3-0 win over Chile

Members of the German women's hockey team celebrate after scoring a goal against Chile in their FIH Olympic Qualifier Pool B match in Ranchi. PTI



Ranchi: Pre-tournament favourites Germany produced a power-packed outing to defeat lower-ranked Chile 3-0 to open their campaign on a rousing note in the FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifier in Ranchi on Saturday.



