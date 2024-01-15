Today's news

All the news for Monday 15 January 2024 in archive format for the time being







FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Valencia - 15 January

Valencia, Spain



All times GMT +1



14 Jan 2024 14:00 KOR v ESP (B) 2 - 2

14 Jan 2024 16:15 AUT v EGY (B) 2 - 0

14 Jan 2024 18:30 BEL v JPN (A) 7 - 0

14 Jan 2024 20:45 IRL v UKR (A) 5 - 1



15 Jan 2024 17:00 JPN v UKR (A)

15 Jan 2024 19:15 IRL v BEL (A)



16 Jan 2024 is a rest day



Pool standings



Women



14 Jan 2024 09:30 CAN v MAS (B) 3 - 0

14 Jan 2024 11:45 ESP v GBR (B) 1 - 0



15 Jan 2024 12:00 IRL v UKR (A)

15 Jan 2024 14:15 KOR v BEL (A)



16 Jan 2024 12:00 CAN v ESP (B)

16 Jan 2024 14:15 GBR v MAS (B)

16 Jan 2024 17:00 BEL v UKR (A)

16 Jan 2024 19:15 IRL v KOR (A)



Pool Standings



Live scores



FIH Match Centre







FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Ranchi (W) - 15 January

Jharkhand, India



All times GMT +5:30



14 Jan 2024 12:00 CHI v CZE (A) 6 - 0

14 Jan 2024 14:30 JPN v GER (A) 1 - 1

14 Jan 2024 17:00 USA v ITA (B) 2 - 0

14 Jan 2024 19:30 NZL v IND (B) 1 - 3



15 Jan 2024 is a rest day



16 Jan 2024 12:00 GER v CZE (A)

16 Jan 2024 14:30 CHI v JPN (A)

16 Jan 2024 17:00 USA v NZL (B)

16 Jan 2024 19:30 IND v ITA (B)

Pool Standings



Live scores



FIH Match Centre







FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Oman (M) - 15 January

Muscat, Oman



All times GMT +4



15 Jan 2024 14:00 GER v CAN (B)

15 Jan 2024 16:15 NZL v CHI (B)

15 Jan 2024 18:30 MAS v CHN (A)

15 Jan 2024 20:45 GBR v PAK (A)



16 Jan 2024 14:00 CAN v CHI (B)

16 Jan 2024 16:15 NZL v GER (B)

16 Jan 2024 18:30 PAK v CHN (A)

16 Jan 2024 20:45 MAS v GBR (A)



Pool standings

Live scores



FIH Match Centre





Red Lions start off hot, Indian eves bounce back and Danas held to a draw on Day 2







Another set of compelling games sent the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 racing into their second day of action. Fantastically unpredictable throughout, big names such as the German women were held to a 1-1 draw against Japan, despite beating Chile on the first day. Meanwhile, the Chileans bounced back to fire a convincing six goals past Czechia. India women kicked off their point scoring for the tournament with a crucial win over New Zealand and the Belgian men smashed seven past Japan, matching Spain women’s goalscoring feat from the first day’s play. With some sizable upsets and some attention-grabbing wins, the second day of Qualifiers thickened the plot in each of the pools, offering every team that played a growing sense of what they must do to draw closer to Paris.











Ireland Men Start Their Olympic Qualifier With A Dominant Win



IRELAND 5 UKRAINE 1





Line Up team Ireland. COPYRIGHT WORLDSPORTPICS FRANK UIJLENBROEK



Ireland Men began their Olympic qualification Pool A campaign this evening with a game against Ukraine. The two sides had faced each other twice during the European Championships II finals in Dublin last summer so were familiar with each other.











Ireland's men beat Ukraine 5-1 in opening Valencia game



By Nigel Ringland





Lee Cole netted twice in Ireland's opening 5-1 win over Ukraine in the Olympic qualifying tournament. Image source, Inpho



Ireland's men began their challenge for Olympic qualification with a 5-1 win over Ukraine in Valencia.











Ireland’s hockey teams make a steady start in Olympic qualifying tournament



Men begin their campaign with a 5-1 win over Ukraine while the women’s side earn a creditable scoreless draw against top seeds Belgium



Mary Hannigan





Ireland’s Roisin Upton and Hannah McLoughlin at full-time after the 0-0 draw against Belgium. Photograph: Frank Uijlenbroek/Inpho



h the Irish men’s and women’s hockey teams had positive starts to their Olympic qualifying tournaments in Valencia over the weekend.











Canada puts up thorough victory over Malaysia, keeps Olympic hopes alive



Dream start leads to complete 60-minute victory for Canada







In a pivotal second-round clash at the 2024 FIH Olympic Qualifier, the Canadian women’s field hockey team, showed a marked improvement, securing a decisive 3-0 victory over Malaysia. Both teams entered the match with their Olympic aspirations hanging in the balance – a win was imperative for survival, while a loss would edge them closer to elimination.











Malaysian women out of Paris Olympic race



By Jugjet Singh





Malaysia (in blue) in action against Canada in Sunday’s Olympic Qualifier in Valencia, Spain. -- PIC FROM FIH



KUALA LUMPUR: The Speedy Tigresses are out of the running for a Paris Olympic spot following their second consecutive defeat in the Olympic Qualifier in Valencia, Spain, on Sunday.











Great Britain Women Go Down 0-1 Against Hosts Spain







Great Britain Women's Team suffered a narrow 0-1 loss against hosts Spain in their second Group B match of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Valencia on Sunday.











Spain beat GB women for first time since 1993



By Rod Gilmour





Patricia Alvarez celebrates with her Spanish team-mates PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS /FRANK UIJLENBROEK



Valencia — The MC refrained from playing The Scorpions’ Wind of Change at the end of the first quarter here at a blustery Campo de Hockey. David Ralph’s side certainly need some fresh direction here after an outstanding solo goal from Patricia Alvarez handed Spain their first victory for 31 years against Great Britain women.











Great Britain beaten 1-0 by Spain in Valencia





Spain's Patricia Alvarez scored the winner against Britain in the final quarter. Image source, Getty Images



Great Britain's women fell to a 1-0 defeat by Spain in the second match of their Olympic qualifying campaign in Valencia.











Under Argentine coach Sergio Vigil’s tutelage, Chile dreams of maiden Olympic quota



Argentina is a two-time world champion and has five Olympic medals. On the other hand, Chile’s World Cup debut happened only in 2022, while it has never qualified for the Olympic Games. Yet.



Nihit Sachdeva





Chile captain Manuela Urroz (center) with head coach Sergio Vigil (right) and Diego Amoroso (left) after the 6-0 win over Czech Republic in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special



Argentina and Chile share geographical boundaries yet are miles apart when it comes to the legacy in women’s field hockey.











Determined Japan holds Germany to 1-1 draw; Chile dominates Czech Republic 6-0



Both Germany and Japan have four points after two games and a draw against the Czech Republic and Chile, respectively, in their final group-stage games will be enough to secure a spot in the semifinals.



Nihit Sachdeva





The Japanese side held higher-ranked Germany to a 1-1 draw. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



A determined Japanese side held higher-ranked Germany to a 1-1 draw in their second Pool A match in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers on Sunday.











USWNT Defeats Italy for Second Victory at FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier







RANCHI, India – The No. 13 U.S. Women’s National Team took on No. 19 Italy in their second pool game of the the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier Ranchi 2024 in Ranchi, India. After a scoreless first quarter, USA tallied in both the second and fourth periods for the 2-0 win.











Indian Women's Hockey Team records sensational 3-1 win against New Zealand



Goals for India were scored by Sangita Kumari (1'), Udita (12') and Beauty Dung Dung (14')







Ranchi: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team out-played New Zealand to secure a sensational 3-1 win in their second pool B match in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 here at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf on Sunday. India's goals were scored by Sangita Kumari (1'), Udita (12') and Beauty Dung Dung (14') while New Zealand's lone goal came from Megan Hull (9').











Defeat to India sets up must win clash







Poor execution of basic skills let the Vantage Black Sticks Women down overnight as they were defeated 3-1 by India in their second pool match at the Olympic Qualification tournament.











India bounces back with win, keeps Olympic hopes alive



India defeated New Zealand 3-1 for its first win kept the host in the competition and the race to a Paris ticket on Sunday.



Uthra Ganesan





Birthday girl Udita’s powerful whack off India’s fourth penalty corner against New Zealand had no answer. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



A goal-filled first quarter and barren next three may not be the best indicator of the battle on field, but the 3-1 win for India against New Zealand for its first win kept the host in the competition and the race to a Paris ticket here on Sunday.











Salima sparkle floors Kiwis



S2H Team







India revived their campaign with a 3-1 victory over New Zealand in a crucial pool ‘B’ match of the Olympic Qualifying tournament at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh stadium in Ranchi on Sunday.











India take flight, stun Kiwis



Spirited India beat NZ 3-1 to keep Paris Olympics hopes alive





India got their opening goal within seconds from the start as Sangita Kumari scored from a tight angle. PTI



India rose from the ashes to tame New Zealand 3-1 with a spirited performance in their second pool match of the FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifier to keep alive their hopes of securing a ticket to the Paris Games.











Hockey India congratulates Navneet Kaur on completing 150 international caps



Navneet played her 150th international match when India took on New Zealand in the Women’s FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers







Ranchi: Hockey India congratulated Navneet Kaur on completing 150 International Caps. She achieved this remarkable milestone during India's match against New Zealand, the ninth-ranked team in the world, in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium here in Ranchi, Jharkhand.











'Just do yourself a favour and show up': India women's hockey team coach Schopman's message that did wonders



India desperately needed a win against New Zealand to keep their Paris Olympics qualifications alive at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi.





India women's hockey team beat New Zealand 3-1 in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi. Image: Adimazes



“Just do yourself a favour and show up.”



This was India’s chief coach Janneke Schopman’s message to her wards ahead of the must-win Pool B FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifier match against New Zealand on Sunday.











Indian Women's Hockey Team midfielder Beauty Dungdung enjoying return to international hockey at FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024



Beauty Dung Dung is part of the Indian squad for the first time since January 2023







Ranchi: Indian Women's Hockey Team midfielder Beauty Dungdung has returned in the national side in the ongoing FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024. The hosts India, which are placed in Pool B, earned an emphatic 3-1 win over New Zealand in their second game of the competition on Sunday, with Beauty Dungdung finding herself on the goalsheet along with Udita and Sangita Kumari. After a 0-1 loss to the United States in their first game on Saturday, the crucial win over the Black Sticks has given India a boost of confidence ahead of their final Pool game against Italy set to take place on 16th January.











Men’s Olympic Qualifier – Mega Preview



Schedule, how to watch, storylines and more in advance of the Oman qualifier





James Kirkpatrick in action. Photo: Yan Huckendubler



The stage is set in Muscat, Oman, for a thrilling Olympic qualifying event, as eight top ranked teams face off for three Olympic berths. The Canadian Red Caribou are coming off a Pan American silver medal and will be looking to punch their ticket to Paris.











Speedy Tigers gunning for full points against China



By Jugjet Singh





(FILE PHOTO) Malaysia need to beat both the Asian teams to qualify for the semi-finals, where three of the medallists will go to the Paris Olympics Games. -NSTP FILE



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia team manager Datuk Mirnawan Nawawi is confident his men will start their Olympic Qualifier against China in Muscat, Oman, tomorrow on a good note.











Greenshirts final chance for Olympic qualification.



By Shahid Khan in Muscat



Pakistan will play Great Britain in their opening pool B match at the Olympics qualifying tournament here in Muscat, Oman on Monday.



The top three teams will the qualify from the eight teams tournament being held at the impressive newly built Oman Hockey complex, Muscat.



Pakistan are placed in pool ‘A’ alongside England, Malaysia and China while pool ‘B’ comprises Germany, New Zealand, Canada and Chile.



The qualifing Tournament which was originally awarded to Lahore was taken away from them at the last minute by the International Hockey Federation (FIH), due to internal wrangling.



It is relevant to note that Pakistan holds a golden history in world hockey legacy with three Olympic titles, four World Cups, three Asia Cup titles, eight Asian Games crowns besides several other honours.



Amid an unprecedented and alarming decline faced by Pakistan in the past two decades, however, the country unfortunately could not even qualify for the last two editions of Olympics (Rio de Janeiro 2016 and Tokyo 2020).



Beset with planning difficulties the current 18 men squad is arriving in Muscat in three in batches whilst most of the other teams have been here for at least a week. However the new appointed Head coach, coach Shanaz Sheikh, was optimistic of his team’s chances for qualification.



‘We have 10 players who played the Junior World Cup while the selection committee [also] picked eight senior players,” Shahnaz said, adding that all the players had been given best training during the national camp.



Pakistan’s second game will be against China on the following day before they take on Malaysia in the last of their pool matches after a rest day.



Pakistan vs Great Britain (20.45 local time) 15th January

Pakistan vs China (16.30) 16th January

Pakistan vs Malaysia (20.45) 18th January



Fieldhockey Exclusive







FIH President addresses media ahead of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier in Oman







FIH President Tayyab Ikram addressed the media in Muscat, Oman on his arrival in the city ahead of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers.











FIH defends decision to legalise betting in hockey, says it’s the way forward



The FIH recently partnered with Spring Media to offer fans a betting package that includes all its events, representing more than 1,300 matches across four years.



The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Sunday defended its decision to partner with Sweden-based Spring Media, a service provider for betting platforms, stating that it is a vehicle to generate funds for the development of the game.











Energising Malaysian Hockey



TNB ’s commitment to hockey development a driving force behind Malaysia’s success





With a total contribution of RM30mil since 2015, TNB ’s financial backing has significantly propelled the hockey development programme, with a total of 17 senior national players coming from the TNB Thunderbolts programme.



NATIONAL utility company Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has seamlessly integrated its passion for sports, particularly hockey, into its corporate social responsibility initiatives.



