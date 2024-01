Energising Malaysian Hockey

TNB ’s commitment to hockey development a driving force behind Malaysia’s success





With a total contribution of RM30mil since 2015, TNB ’s financial backing has significantly propelled the hockey development programme, with a total of 17 senior national players coming from the TNB Thunderbolts programme.



NATIONAL utility company Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has seamlessly integrated its passion for sports, particularly hockey, into its corporate social responsibility initiatives.