FIH defends decision to legalise betting in hockey, says it’s the way forward

The FIH recently partnered with Spring Media to offer fans a betting package that includes all its events, representing more than 1,300 matches across four years.



The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Sunday defended its decision to partner with Sweden-based Spring Media, a service provider for betting platforms, stating that it is a vehicle to generate funds for the development of the game.