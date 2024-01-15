Greenshirts final chance for Olympic qualification.

By Shahid Khan in Muscat



Pakistan will play Great Britain in their opening pool B match at the Olympics qualifying tournament here in Muscat, Oman on Monday.







The top three teams will the qualify from the eight teams tournament being held at the impressive newly built Oman Hockey complex, Muscat.



Pakistan are placed in pool ‘A’ alongside England, Malaysia and China while pool ‘B’ comprises Germany, New Zealand, Canada and Chile.



The qualifing Tournament which was originally awarded to Lahore was taken away from them at the last minute by the International Hockey Federation (FIH), due to internal wrangling.



It is relevant to note that Pakistan holds a golden history in world hockey legacy with three Olympic titles, four World Cups, three Asia Cup titles, eight Asian Games crowns besides several other honours.



Amid an unprecedented and alarming decline faced by Pakistan in the past two decades, however, the country unfortunately could not even qualify for the last two editions of Olympics (Rio de Janeiro 2016 and Tokyo 2020).



Beset with planning difficulties the current 18 men squad is arriving in Muscat in three in batches whilst most of the other teams have been here for at least a week. However the new appointed Head coach, coach Shanaz Sheikh, was optimistic of his team’s chances for qualification.



‘We have 10 players who played the Junior World Cup while the selection committee [also] picked eight senior players,” Shahnaz said, adding that all the players had been given best training during the national camp.



Pakistan’s second game will be against China on the following day before they take on Malaysia in the last of their pool matches after a rest day.



Pakistan vs Great Britain (20.45 local time) 15th January

Pakistan vs China (16.30) 16th January

Pakistan vs Malaysia (20.45) 18th January



Fieldhockey Exclusive