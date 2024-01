Speedy Tigers gunning for full points against China

By Jugjet Singh





(FILE PHOTO) Malaysia need to beat both the Asian teams to qualify for the semi-finals, where three of the medallists will go to the Paris Olympics Games. -NSTP FILE



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia team manager Datuk Mirnawan Nawawi is confident his men will start their Olympic Qualifier against China in Muscat, Oman, tomorrow on a good note.