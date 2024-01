Men’s Olympic Qualifier – Mega Preview

Schedule, how to watch, storylines and more in advance of the Oman qualifier





James Kirkpatrick in action. Photo: Yan Huckendubler



The stage is set in Muscat, Oman, for a thrilling Olympic qualifying event, as eight top ranked teams face off for three Olympic berths. The Canadian Red Caribou are coming off a Pan American silver medal and will be looking to punch their ticket to Paris.