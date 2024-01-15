Indian Women's Hockey Team midfielder Beauty Dungdung enjoying return to international hockey at FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024

Beauty Dung Dung is part of the Indian squad for the first time since January 2023







Ranchi: Indian Women's Hockey Team midfielder Beauty Dungdung has returned in the national side in the ongoing FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024. The hosts India, which are placed in Pool B, earned an emphatic 3-1 win over New Zealand in their second game of the competition on Sunday, with Beauty Dungdung finding herself on the goalsheet along with Udita and Sangita Kumari. After a 0-1 loss to the United States in their first game on Saturday, the crucial win over the Black Sticks has given India a boost of confidence ahead of their final Pool game against Italy set to take place on 16th January.



