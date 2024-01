'Just do yourself a favour and show up': India women's hockey team coach Schopman's message that did wonders

India desperately needed a win against New Zealand to keep their Paris Olympics qualifications alive at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi.





India women's hockey team beat New Zealand 3-1 in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi. Image: Adimazes



“Just do yourself a favour and show up.”



This was India’s chief coach Janneke Schopman’s message to her wards ahead of the must-win Pool B FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifier match against New Zealand on Sunday.