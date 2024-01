Hockey India congratulates Navneet Kaur on completing 150 international caps

Navneet played her 150th international match when India took on New Zealand in the Women’s FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers







Ranchi: Hockey India congratulated Navneet Kaur on completing 150 International Caps. She achieved this remarkable milestone during India's match against New Zealand, the ninth-ranked team in the world, in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium here in Ranchi, Jharkhand.