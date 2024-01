India take flight, stun Kiwis

India got their opening goal within seconds from the start as Sangita Kumari scored from a tight angle. PTI



India rose from the ashes to tame New Zealand 3-1 with a spirited performance in their second pool match of the FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifier to keep alive their hopes of securing a ticket to the Paris Games.