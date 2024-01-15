India bounces back with win, keeps Olympic hopes alive

India defeated New Zealand 3-1 for its first win kept the host in the competition and the race to a Paris ticket on Sunday.



Uthra Ganesan





Birthday girl Udita’s powerful whack off India’s fourth penalty corner against New Zealand had no answer. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



A goal-filled first quarter and barren next three may not be the best indicator of the battle on field, but the 3-1 win for India against New Zealand for its first win kept the host in the competition and the race to a Paris ticket here on Sunday.



