India bounces back with win, keeps Olympic hopes alive

India defeated New Zealand 3-1 for its first win kept the host in the competition and the race to a Paris ticket on Sunday.
Uthra Ganesan
Birthday girl Udita’s powerful whack off India’s fourth penalty corner against New Zealand had no answer. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
A goal-filled first quarter and barren next three may not be the best indicator of the battle on field, but the 3-1 win for India against New Zealand for its first win kept the host in the competition and the race to a Paris ticket here on Sunday.