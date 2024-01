Indian Women's Hockey Team records sensational 3-1 win against New Zealand

Goals for India were scored by Sangita Kumari (1'), Udita (12') and Beauty Dung Dung (14')







Ranchi: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team out-played New Zealand to secure a sensational 3-1 win in their second pool B match in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 here at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf on Sunday. India's goals were scored by Sangita Kumari (1'), Udita (12') and Beauty Dung Dung (14') while New Zealand's lone goal came from Megan Hull (9').