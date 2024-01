USWNT Defeats Italy for Second Victory at FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier





RANCHI, India – The No. 13 U.S. Women’s National Team took on No. 19 Italy in their second pool game of the the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier Ranchi 2024 in Ranchi, India. After a scoreless first quarter, USA tallied in both the second and fourth periods for the 2-0 win.