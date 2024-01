Determined Japan holds Germany to 1-1 draw; Chile dominates Czech Republic 6-0

Both Germany and Japan have four points after two games and a draw against the Czech Republic and Chile, respectively, in their final group-stage games will be enough to secure a spot in the semifinals.



Nihit Sachdeva





The Japanese side held higher-ranked Germany to a 1-1 draw. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



A determined Japanese side held higher-ranked Germany to a 1-1 draw in their second Pool A match in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers on Sunday.