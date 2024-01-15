Under Argentine coach Sergio Vigil’s tutelage, Chile dreams of maiden Olympic quota

Argentina is a two-time world champion and has five Olympic medals. On the other hand, Chile’s World Cup debut happened only in 2022, while it has never qualified for the Olympic Games. Yet.



Nihit Sachdeva





Chile captain Manuela Urroz (center) with head coach Sergio Vigil (right) and Diego Amoroso (left) after the 6-0 win over Czech Republic in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special



Argentina and Chile share geographical boundaries yet are miles apart when it comes to the legacy in women’s field hockey.



