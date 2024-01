Spain beat GB women for first time since 1993

By Rod Gilmour





Patricia Alvarez celebrates with her Spanish team-mates PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS /FRANK UIJLENBROEK



Valencia — The MC refrained from playing The Scorpions’ Wind of Change at the end of the first quarter here at a blustery Campo de Hockey. David Ralph’s side certainly need some fresh direction here after an outstanding solo goal from Patricia Alvarez handed Spain their first victory for 31 years against Great Britain women.