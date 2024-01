Canada puts up thorough victory over Malaysia, keeps Olympic hopes alive

Dream start leads to complete 60-minute victory for Canada







In a pivotal second-round clash at the 2024 FIH Olympic Qualifier, the Canadian women’s field hockey team, showed a marked improvement, securing a decisive 3-0 victory over Malaysia. Both teams entered the match with their Olympic aspirations hanging in the balance – a win was imperative for survival, while a loss would edge them closer to elimination.