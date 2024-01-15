Red Lions start off hot, Indian eves bounce back and Danas held to a draw on Day 2





Another set of compelling games sent the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 racing into their second day of action. Fantastically unpredictable throughout, big names such as the German women were held to a 1-1 draw against Japan, despite beating Chile on the first day. Meanwhile, the Chileans bounced back to fire a convincing six goals past Czechia. India women kicked off their point scoring for the tournament with a crucial win over New Zealand and the Belgian men smashed seven past Japan, matching Spain women’s goalscoring feat from the first day’s play. With some sizable upsets and some attention-grabbing wins, the second day of Qualifiers thickened the plot in each of the pools, offering every team that played a growing sense of what they must do to draw closer to Paris.



