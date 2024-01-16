Hearing in IHC today to decide PHF's future

The plea taken by the Khokhar’s legal team is that nowhere in the PHF Constitution there is any room for direct nomination to the post



By Abdul Mohi Shah





During a meeting in Lahore, the congress reposed full trust in the federation’s elected office-bearers. - PHF



ISLAMABAD: The affairs of Pakistan hockey are likely to get a clear direction as an important hearing is on the cards before Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq today (Tuesday) on the petition filed by the PHF elected president on the nomination of new president by the patron-in-chief.



