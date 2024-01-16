 

 

 



Download Rules of Hockey



Field Hockey Results
Live scores around the World
Download the app: iOS | Android



Hearing in IHC today to decide PHF's future

The plea taken by the Khokhar’s legal team is that nowhere in the PHF Constitution there is any room for direct nomination to the post

By Abdul Mohi Shah


During a meeting in Lahore, the congress reposed full trust in the federation’s elected office-bearers. - PHF

ISLAMABAD: The affairs of Pakistan hockey are likely to get a clear direction as an important hearing is on the cards before Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq today (Tuesday) on the petition filed by the PHF elected president on the nomination of new president by the patron-in-chief.