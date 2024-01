Toussaint to lead Calypso Stickmen at Hockey5s

by Nigel Simon





Akim Toussaint, left, will captain T&T at the inaugural 16-nation FIH Hockey 5s World Cup in Muscat, Oman, from January 28-31. Courtesy PAHF



Akim Toussaint will lead T&T’s ten-member team which features two newcomers for the inaugural 16-nation FIH Hockey 5s World Cup in Muscat, Oman, from January 28-31.