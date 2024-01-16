Germany, Japan seek semifinal berths as they face Czech, Chile

Valentin Altenburg’s Germany, the highest-ranked team in the competition, faces an already knocked out Czech side while Japan takes on a surging Chile.



Nihit Sachdeva





Chile coach Sergio Vigil (centre) along with his players and ball kids during a practice session ahead of the final Pool A match against Japan in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Stadium in Ranchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: Nihit Sachdeva



Germany and Japan will look to seal their spots in the semifinals without mathematics coming in their way when they take on the Czech Republic and Chile, respectively in the final Pool A matches of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers here on Tuesday.



