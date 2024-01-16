India hockey captain Savita Punia: We’re a good team, maybe we expect a bit too much from ourselves

“Since we are a good team, maybe we expect a bit too much from ourselves and that puts pressure on us. That’s why we want to take it one match at a time,” Savita Punia said about India’s FIH Olympic Qualifiers campaign in Ranchi.



Nihit Sachdeva





India captain Savita Punia felt the aggression on display against New Zealand was missing against the USA and perhaps that explains the difference in result. | Photo Credit: PTI



Barely 12 hours after leading India to 3-1 win over New Zealand in a must-win Group B match in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers, captain and goalkeeper Savita Punia was back at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Stadium here on Monday.



