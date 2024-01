Ball in India’s court

Hosts looking to qualify for semis with win vs Italy





India coach Janneke Schopman tests captain and goalkeeper Savita Punia during training in Ranchi on Monday. PTI



Their campaign back on track after a wobbly start, India would look for another spirited all-round performance to outwit lower-ranked Italy in their final pool match and progress to the semifinals of the FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifier here tomorrow.