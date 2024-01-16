India looks for a big win against Italy to stay on course to Paris 2024

Indian women’s win against New Zealand on Sunday kept the Olympic hopes alive, but being third in a four-team pool with just one game to go isn’t the ideal situation coach Janneke Schopman would have wanted.



Uthra Ganesan





India looks for a big win against Italy to stay on course to Paris 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



