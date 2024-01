Arul's job on the line as Speedy Tigers face Britain in do-or-die Olympic mission

By Jugjet Singh





China (in red) and Malaysia in action in Monday’s Olympic Qualifier in Muscat, Oman. - Pic credit FIH



KUALA LUMPUR: The Speedy Tigers had no business losing to China, who are eight rungs below them, at the Olympic Qualifier in Muscat Oman, on Monday.