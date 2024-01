Pakistan suffer heavy defeat in first game of Paris Olympics Qualifiers

Great Britain stamped their authority with scoreline of 6-1





Pakistan are placed in pool A along with England, China and Malaysia - Oman Sports Tv/Youtube



Pakistan Men's Hockey Team endured a significant setback in their inaugural match of the Paris Olympics Qualifiers against Great Britain, succumbing to a resounding 6-1 defeat in Muscat, Oman.