Pakistan hit for ‘six’ in the qualifiers

By Shahid Khan In Muscat







Pakistan crashed to Great Britain’s overall superiority in their opening game at Olympic qualifying campaign losing 6-1 in Oman.







Although the Asian team were on the back foot from the start they brought out the first save of the match from the British goalkeeper.



However Great Britain opened the scoring in the 10th minute and doubled their leader just before half time.



The European team, having narrowly failed to qualify through European championships playing as England were relentless in their attacks. Their two weeks acclimatising and preparation in Oman were fully in evidence.



16th-ranked, Pakistan were pinned to defending and hardly had any attacking options as Great Britain extended their lead in the third quarter to 3-0.



Green-shirts had to defend numerous penalty and inevitably Great Britain, scored two further goals to make the score 5-0. Pakistan’s spearhead, Shahid Hannan fresh from the Junior World Cup scored a consolation field goal as they pressed forward in the final quarter.



Just it appeared the Asian time might bring some respectability to the score and brought out superb saves from the opposing goalkeeper it was Great Britain who scored to make the final score 6-1.



Pakistan’s crucial next game is against China, who will be in good spirit having snatched 3-2 last seconds dramatic victory over Malaysia in the first match.



The top three teams in the tournament will qualify for the Paris Olympics later year.



Fieldhockey Exclusive