Speedy Tigers lose to China, Paris Olympic hopes in tatters

By Jugjet Singh





The Speedy Tigers can forget about playing in the Paris Olympics following an unexpected 3-2 defeat to China in the Olympic Qualifier Group A match in Muscat on Monday.



KUALA LUMPUR: The Speedy Tigers can forget about playing in the Paris Olympics following an unexpected 3-2 defeat to China in the Olympic Qualifier Group A match in Muscat on Monday.