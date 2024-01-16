Germany defeats Canada on opening afternoon in Oman

World number five with strong showing to start the event







In an opening day face off at the FIH Olympic Qualifier tournament in Oman, Canada encountered a daunting challenge against the fifth-ranked Germany, ultimately succumbing to a sound defeat. From the onset, it was evident that the 17th-ranked Canadian team faced an uphill battle. Germany wasted no time asserting dominance, securing the goal advantage by notching three goals in the opening quarter. The early onslaught reflected Germany’s control over the game, with a grip on possession.



