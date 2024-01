Ireland Women Take Huge Win at Olympic Qualifiers

IRELAND 8 UKRAINE 0





Line Up Team Ireland. COPYRIGHT WORLDSPORTPICS FRANK UIJLENBROEK



To put this game in context after day one here in Valencia, Spain, Ireland and Belgium were in second and third place in Pool A after the Koreans beat Ukraine 3-0 to lead the standings. So Ireland needed to win this game to challenge successfully for a top two place in the pool. Belgium taking on Korea in their second pool game found themselves in a similar situation.