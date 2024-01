Flying start for Germany and Great Britain men in Oman, as Red Lions qualify for semi-final in Valencia





Germany’s men's side made a terrific start to their Olympic qualifying campaign - putting 9 past Canada in Oman. World number 2 ranked Belgium made it 2/2 wins to qualify for the semi-final in Valencia. China pulled off the shock of the day - beating Malaysia 3-2, scoring the winner with 1 second left on the clock. Pool A in Valencia was blown wide open after Belgium women’s side put 10 past Korea and Ireland won 8-0 against Ukraine.