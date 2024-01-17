Wednesday 17 January 2024

I am trying a new layout of the news that during a time of major competitions like this will save me nearly an hour. It is essentially the news in the archives format so you won't see major headlines except for the date. I hope you like it.





FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Valencia - 17 January

Valencia, Spain



All times GMT +1



16 Jan 2024 was a rest day



17 Jan 2024 12:00 ESP v EGY (B)

17 Jan 2024 14:15 AUT v KOR (B)

17 Jan 2024 17:00 BEL v UKR (A)

17 Jan 2024 19:15 JPN v IRL (A)



18 Jan 2024 is a rest day



Pool standings



Women



16 Jan 2024 12:00 CAN v ESP (B) 1 - 5

16 Jan 2024 14:15 GBR v MAS (B) 8 - 1

16 Jan 2024 17:00 BEL v UKR (A) 13 - 0

16 Jan 2024 19:15 IRL v KOR (A) 3 -1



17 Jan 2024 is a rest day



18 Jan 2024 10:00 KOR v MAS (5/8)

18 Jan 2024 12:30 ESP v IRL (SF)

18 Jan 2024 15:30 BEL v GBR (SF)

18 Jan 2024 18:00 CAN v UKR (5/8)



Pool Standings



Live scores



FIH Match Centre



FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Ranchi (W) - 17 January

Jharkhand, India



All times GMT +5:30



16 Jan 2024 12:00 GER v CZE (A) 10 - 0

16 Jan 2024 14:30 CHI v JPN (A) 0 - 2

16 Jan 2024 17:00 USA v NZL (B) 1 - 0

16 Jan 2024 19:30 IND v ITA (B) 5 - 1



17 Jan 2024 is a rest day



18 Jan 2024 10:30 CHI v ITA (5/8)

18 Jan 2024 13:30 NZL v CZE (5/8)

18 Jan 2024 16:30 USA v JPN (SF)

18 Jan 2024 19:30 GER v IND (SF)



Pool Standings



Live scores



FIH Match Centre



FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Oman (M) - 17 January

Muscat, Oman



All times GMT +4



16 Jan 2024 14:00 CAN v CHI (B) 2 - 3

16 Jan 2024 16:15 NZL v GER (B) 2 - 2

16 Jan 2024 18:30 PAK v CHN (A) 2 - 0

16 Jan 2024 20:45 MAS v GBR (A) 1 - 4



17 Jan 2024 is a rest day



18 Jan 2024 14:00 GER v CHI (B)

18 Jan 2024 16:15 CAN v NZL (B)

18 Jan 2024 18:30 GBR v CHN (A)

18 Jan 2024 20:45 PAK v MAS (A)



Pool standings

Live scores



FIH Match Centre



Race to Paris reaches crunch time as teams race into semi-finals - while some see campaigns in the balance







A whole host of sides booked their place in the semi-finals as the pool stages came to a close for many teams. In Ranchi, Germany and Japan took the top 2 spots in Pool A, and continue their qualifying journey. Pool B was also decided with the USA and India making it through. Over in Valencia Spain and Great Britain advanced to the next stage in Pool B and in Pool A it was Belgium and Ireland that progressed. Action in Oman saw the men’s qualifying campaigns left on a cliffhanger. In both Pool’s 3 out of the 4 sides can still make the semi-finals.







Spain puts up big fourth quarter, defeats Canada 5-1 to finish group stage



Hosts, Spain win the group and put Canada on the edge of elimination







In a crucial final pool-play match at the FIH Olympic Qualifier tournament in Valencia, Spain dealt a significant blow to Canada’s 2024 Olympic hopes by securing a victory with five fourth-quarter goals. This outcome places Canada’s fate in the hands of an unlikely scenario, requiring Malaysia to defeat England by five goals exactly for them to have a chance of survival.







Olympic dreams for Paris fade for Island field hockey players



Canada’s women’s and men’s team lose in last-chance qualifier



Cleve Dheensaw





The Canadian women’s field hockey team came up shot in their Olympic bid on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Field Hockey Canada-Yan Huckendubler



It started well with goals by Anna Mollenhauer and Gordon Johnston, both from Victoria, scoring to give Canada 1-0 leads in women’s and men’s games Tuesday at the last-chance field hockey qualifying tournaments for the 2024 Paris Olympics.







Classy GB Women Advance To Semi-Finals With Monumental 8-1 Win Over Malaysia







GB Women registered a monumental 8-1 win over Malaysia to advance to the semi-final of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 in Valencia on Tuesday. With this win, they finished in second position in Group B, with eight points in three matches.







Britain thrash Malaysia 8-1 in women's Olympic Qualifier



By Jugjet Singh





The national women's hockey team held on for 17 minutes before crumbling as Britain won 8-1 in a Group B match of the Olympic Qualifier in Valencia today.



KUALA LUMPUR: The national women's hockey team held on for 17 minutes before crumbling as Britain won 8-1 in a Group B match of the Olympic Qualifier in Valencia today.







GB women cruise into semi-finals at Olympic qualifiers



Great Britain's women cruised past Malaysia 8-1 to reach the semi-finals of the Olympic qualifiers in Valencia.







Ireland Women Secure Olympic Qualifiers Semi-Final Spot



IRELAND 3:1 KOREA





Sarah Hawkshaw scored 1-0 for Ireland. Michelle Carey COPYRIGHT WORLDSPORTPICS FRANK UIJLENBROEK



The task for Ireland going into tonight’s last pool match of these Olympic Qualifiers was simple. A win and second place in the pool and a spot in the semi-finals would be secure. In fact, a draw given Ireland’s superior goal difference to the Koreans might also have been enough. Belgium went on from their 0-0 draw with Ireland to beat Korea 10-1 and Ukraine 13-0 and win the Group. Ireland would have needed to beat Korea 15-0 to win the group and that outcome was highly unlikely. to secure a semi-final tilt with Great Britain.







Ireland one victory away from qualification



By Nigel Ringland





Ireland will face Spain in the semi-finals on Thursday. Image source, Inpho



Ireland marched into the semi-finals at the Olympic qualifiers with a confident 3-1 win over Korea in Valencia.







Ireland men aim to negate Japan speed to keep Olympic hockey dream alive





Ireland are set for Japan tussle PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS /FRANK UIJLENBROEK



“Tidy, fast and play on the counter a lot.” That was the assessment of captain Sean Murray on the Japan threat which Ireland men will aim to negate when they play their final Olympic qualifier group game on Wednesday evening.







Die Danas find flow to reach qualifier semi-finals







AH&BC Amsterdam’s Sonja Zimmerman’s hat trick played its part as Germany’s women took another healthy step toward Olympic qualification as they topped Pool A in Ranchi.







USWNT Advances to FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier Semifinals with Shutout Win Over New Zealand





Meredith Sholder celebrates qualifying for the semi-finals. WorldSportPics



RANCHI, India – In their final pool game of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier Ranchi 2024 in Ranchi, India, No. 12 U.S. Women’s National Team faced No. 10 New Zealand. With a spot in the semifinals on the line, USA tallied early in the second quarter and held on for the 1-0 shutout win behind a great defensive performance.







New Zealand women fall short of Paris Olympics after qualifying exit





New Zealand feel the effects of defeat in Ranchi PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS / Sankalp Tripathi



New Zealand women failed to qualify for the Olympics for the first time since 1996 after failing to progress from their pool, as hosts India reached the last four in Ranchi.







Black Sticks women fail to qualify for Olympics





The Black Sticks women feel the pain after failing to qualify for the Paris Olympics. Sankalp Tripathi/Worldsportspics.com



The Black Sticks women won’t feature at the Olympics for the first time since the 1996 Games in Atlanta.







India eases past Italy, advances to semifinals



India’s 5-1 rout over Italy was enough to put the side in second place in the group and take it through to the semifinals.



Uthra Ganesan





Udita celebrates after scoring the opening goal. | Photo Credit: Adimazes



India overwhelmed Italy for a best-ever 5-1 win in its final Pool B match at the Olympic Qualifiers on Tuesday to finish second in its group, qualifying for the semifinals and keeping its hopes of an Olympic ticket alive. Up next will be Germany for a spot in the final.







India storm into semis after late burst against Italy



S2H Team







India cruised into the semifinals of the Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi on Tuesday with a 5-1 victory over Italy but only after a bumpy ride that ended deep into the third quarter.







India thrashes Italy, qualifies for semifinal



Udita Dhuan scored two goals on her 100th appearance as India thrashed Italy 5-1 to qualify for the semi-final of FIH Olympic Qualifiers.



By Pritish Raj







The home crowd was treated to some delightful hockey and dazzling stick work by the Indian women's hockey team as they defeated Italy --- to qualify for the knockout of FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium on Tuesday.







Udita hits brace as India maul Italy 5-1 to qualify for FIH Olympic Qualifier semis



The top three teams will qualify for the Paris Olympics





Udita of India celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024 hockey match between India and Italy at Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium, in Ranchi, Tuesday, January 16, 2024. PTI photo



Udita Duhan capped her milestone 100th international appearance with a double strike that took India closer to a Paris ticket after hosts thrashed Italy 5-1 to enter the semi-final of the FIH Olympic Qualifier here on Tuesday.







Hockey India congratulates Udita on completing 100 international caps





Udita played her 100th international match when India took on Italy in the Women’s FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers



Ranchi: Hockey India congratulated Udita on completing 100 International Caps when India took on Italy in their final Pool B match of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium on Tuesday here in Ranchi, Jharkhand.







Udita has filled the space left by Deep Grace, admits coach Schopman



Along with that, the 45-year-old coach was happy that Udita got two goals in the match against Italy on Tuesday.







Indian women’s team’s head coach Janneke Schopman on Tuesday praised her defenders for their superb performance in the matches against New Zealand and Italy that sealed hosts’ place in the semifinals of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers, and said she was more happy that her penalty corner experts were getting goals which has boosted their confidence.







Preview: India ready for German challenge in Semi-Finals of FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024



“We’re confident in our abilities as a team,” says Indian Women’s Hockey Team Captain Savita ahead of Semi-Final against Germany







Ranchi: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team is all set to face Germany in the Semi-Final of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024 in Ranchi following their 5-1 victory over Italy in their final Pool B match. A win in the Semi-Finals will ensure the Indian team qualification for the Paris Olympics 2024.







Chile defeats Canada in thrilling second-round action



Heartbreaking loss puts Canada’s Olympic hopes on the brink







In today’s match between Canada and Chile at the FIH Olympic Qualifier tournament, Head Coach Patrick Tshutshani emphasized the importance of valuing the ball and responsible play on both sides of the field for the desired outcome. The focus was on strengthening the defense and sticking to their game principles.







Green Shirts stay in contention for Paris Olympics



By Shahid Khan In Muscat







Pakistan Men’s Hockey Team endured a significant comeback victory against China by 2-0, at the Olympic Qualifier Tournament in Muscat, Oman.







Pakistan hockey team keeps hopes alive after China win



The Green Shirts missed out on the Olympics in the previous two editions





Pakistan hockey team. - PHF



LAHORE/KARACHI: Pakistan defeated China 2-0 to register their first win in the Paris Olympics Qualifiers in Muscat, Oman, on Tuesday.







GB Men Secure Comprehensive 4-1 Against Malaysia In FIH Olympic Qualifiers







Great Britain Men's Hockey Team registered a comprehensive 4-1 win over Malaysia in their second Group A match in Oman on Tuesday.







Malaysia beaten 4-1 by Britain in Olympic Qualifier



By Jugjet Singh





Britain players celebrating after scoring against Malaysia in the Olympic Qualifier in Muscat, Oman, on Wednesday.



KUALA LUMPUR: Britain almost slammed the Paris Olympic door on Malaysia with a 4-1 win in Group B at the Oman Qualifier on Wednesday.







Great Britain men run through gears to down Malaysia





Will Calnan bagged second in as many games PIC: GB HOCKEY



Great Britain men continued momentum in Muscat on Tuesday night with a 4-1 win over Malaysia on Tueday night. Sam Ward’s brace left him one shy of 50 international goals as Zach Wallace and another fine goal by Will Calnan also got in on the act.







IHC defers PHF’s case for two weeks



IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq has given two weeks to the government







ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday deferred final arguments for two weeks on the petition filed against the nomination of the parallel president of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).







Hockey player Ajit Singh Gill, Singapore’s oldest Olympian, dies at 95





Hockey player Ajit Singh Gill



Ajit Singh Gill, who competed in the 1956 Melbourne Games, is survived by his 92-year-old wife Surjit Kaur, five children, 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, The Straits Times newspaper reported.







In Memoriam: Dr Moira McKelvey (née Hopkins)







Hockey Ireland joins Ulster Hockey in sadness as it learns of the death of Dr Moira McKelvey (née Hopkins) who passed away peacefully on Thursday 11th January 2024.



