Thursday 18 January 2024

FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Valencia - 17 January

Valencia, Spain



All times GMT +1



16 Jan 2024 was a rest day



17 Jan 2024 12:00 ESP v EGY (B) 8 - 1

17 Jan 2024 14:15 AUT v KOR (B) 2 - 4

17 Jan 2024 17:00 BEL v UKR (A) 12 - 0

17 Jan 2024 19:15 JPN v IRL (A) 0 - 1



18 Jan 2024 is a rest day



Pool standings



Women



16 Jan 2024 12:00 CAN v ESP (B) 1 - 5

16 Jan 2024 14:15 GBR v MAS (B) 8 - 1

16 Jan 2024 17:00 BEL v UKR (A) 13 - 0

16 Jan 2024 19:15 IRL v KOR (A) 3 -1



17 Jan 2024 is a rest day



18 Jan 2024 10:00 KOR v MAS (5/8)

18 Jan 2024 12:30 ESP v IRL (SF)

18 Jan 2024 15:30 BEL v GBR (SF)

18 Jan 2024 18:00 CAN v UKR (5/8)



Pool Standings



FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Ranchi (W) - 17 January

Jharkhand, India



All times GMT +5:30



16 Jan 2024 12:00 GER v CZE (A) 10 - 0

16 Jan 2024 14:30 CHI v JPN (A) 0 - 2

16 Jan 2024 17:00 USA v NZL (B) 1 - 0

16 Jan 2024 19:30 IND v ITA (B) 5 - 1



17 Jan 2024 is a rest day



18 Jan 2024 10:30 CHI v ITA (5/8) 2 - 2 (SO 1 - 2)

18 Jan 2024 13:30 NZL v CZE (5/8) 2 - 0

18 Jan 2024 16:30 USA v JPN (SF)

18 Jan 2024 19:30 GER v IND (SF)



Pool Standings



FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Oman (M) - 17 January

Muscat, Oman



All times GMT +4



16 Jan 2024 14:00 CAN v CHI (B) 2 - 3

16 Jan 2024 16:15 NZL v GER (B) 2 - 2

16 Jan 2024 18:30 PAK v CHN (A) 2 - 0

16 Jan 2024 20:45 MAS v GBR (A) 1 - 4



17 Jan 2024 is a rest day



18 Jan 2024 14:00 GER v CHI (B)

18 Jan 2024 16:15 CAN v NZL (B)

18 Jan 2024 18:30 GBR v CHN (A)

18 Jan 2024 20:45 PAK v MAS (A)



Pool standings

Belgium and Spain pile on the goals whilst Ireland and Korea clinch semi-finals berths







Despite showcasing fewer games, only the Valencia Men’s pools stepping onto the pitch, Day 5 of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 produced some exhilarating tournament hockey. Spain and Belgium registered huge wins to cement their top spots, whilst Korea and Ireland clinched second place with important wins, leaving their opponents in third place. The first of the two men’s venues to finalise placings, the Valencia pools have set the standard for the Oman pools and the tournament beyond. Some impressive performances have caught eyes and triggered momentum, giving teams a well-earned boost on their hunt for Paris.







Ireland Men book their place in Olympic Qualifier Semi-Final



IRELAND 1:0 JAPAN





Line Up Team Ireland COPYRIGHT WORLDSPORTPICS FRANK UIJLENBROEK



Valencia: Both Ireland Men and Ireland Women progress to the semi finals of the Olympic Qualifiers as Ireland Men beat Japan in their last pool game here in Valencia this evening.







Ireland beat Japan 1-0 to edge closer to securing place at Paris Games



By Nigel Ringland





Ireland players congratulate Luke Madeley after he scored the winning goal. Image source, Inpho



Ireland beat Japan 1-0 to book a semi-final spot at the Olympic Qualifying tournament in Valencia and move closer to securing a place at the Paris Games.







India hopes to confirm Paris ticket with win against high-flying Germany



India and Germany played thrice in 2023 with Germany winning them all, besides the practice game before the start of the Qualifiers.



Uthra Ganesan





While the numbers favour Germany, India will have the crowd in its corner. | Photo Credit: Hockey India



Back in the race after a disappointing start, the Indian women’s hockey team will be hoping to keep the winning momentum when it takes on Germany in the semifinal of the Olympic Qualifiers here on Thursday in its toughest game of the competition.







After Pan Am heartbreak, USA builds defensive wall to top Olympic qualifier group



Two months after settling for silver in Pan American Games, USA has topped its group - featuring India, New Zealand and Italy - at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers without conceding a single goal.



Nihit Sachdeva





FILE PHOTO: Javier Telechea (centre), assistant coach of the US women’s hockey team | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



With nine minutes left on the clock and the score 1-1, USA believed it had a genuine chance in the Pan American Games final in Santiago last year. With a world-class goalkeeper in Kelsey Bing, the Americans backed themselves to beat seven-time champion Argentina once the gold medal and the automatic qualification spot for Paris Olympics would have been decided via a penalty shootout.







One step away: India takes on Germany in Women's Hockey Olympic qualifiers



One step away from the 2024 Paris Olympics berth, Indian women's hockey team will face strong Germany in semi-finals.



By Pritish Raj





Indian women's hockey team



Ranchi: Indian women's hockey team will have to produce their best game against higher-ranked Germany in the semi-finals of the Olympic qualifiers on Tuesday to secure a berth at the 2024 Paris Olympics.







Ahead of do-or-die match, breaking down what needs to happen for Indian women’s hockey team to stay in qualification race for Paris Olympics



Before they take the field in Ranchi at 7.30 pm local time, India will have their eyes fixed on the outcome of the earlier match between the USA and New Zealand



By Mihir Vasavda





The Indian women's hockey team defeated New Zealand to keep their hopes alive of qualifying for the Paris Olympics. (PHOTO: Hockey India)



It’s a situation the men’s team is fairly familiar with: a big tournament, a seemingly straightforward task made hugely complicated and not knowing which side will turn up on the match day – the sensationally skilful or frustratingly awful.







Udita proves to be a solution for India’s Penalty Corner woes



Udita has been a member of the Indian squads in recent successes - Asian Games silver and bronze in the last two editions, Commonwealth Games 2022 bronze, titles at FIH Nations Cup 2022 and Asian Champions Trophy 2023.



Nihit Sachdeva





Udita celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



After a shocking 1-0 loss to the USA in its opening fixture of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers here, India’s qualification route to the semifinals had become tricky. The host had plenty of chances, including seven Penalty Corners. However, lack of clarity during the PC routines, combined with some stunning goalkeeping from USA’s Kelsey Bing, made sure that the equaliser never came.







Mental conditioning coach Peter Harberl key to India’s turnaround in FIH Olympic Qualifiers



India captain Savita Punia and head coach Janneke Schopman heaped praise on the former ice hockey player, Herberl, who has been working with the unit since October last year.





Peter Herberl joined the Indian team after the side’s exit from the Asian Games. | Photo Credit: Hockey India



Seeking the services of American psychologist and mental conditioning coach Peter Harberl, following a disappointing Asian Games, has played a significant role in the Indian women’s hockey team’s turnaround in the ongoing FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers.







Lucky Tigers still in the hunt in Muscat



By Jugjet Singh





Malaysia, who lost their two earlier Group A matches, to China and Britain, were handed a lifeline when Pakistan beat China 2-0. - Pic courtesy of FIH



KUALA LUMPUR: Though Malaysia haven't been winning matches at the Olympic Qualifier in Muscat, Oman, they have one thing helping them - luck.







All you need to know - FIH Women's and Men's Hockey5s World Cups







The 2023 FIH Women's Hockey5s World Cup



After qualifying through the Hockey5s Oceania Cup last year the Australian Women’s Hockey5s team are set to start their 2024 FIH Women’s Hockey5s World Cup campaign in Oman on 24 January.







Cowie concerned by hockey5s defensive lapses



by Nigel Simon





T&T's Teague Marcano, centre, on the attack against Panama in a match at the Hockey5s Pan American Cup in Kingston, Jamaica last June. Marcano and captain Akim Toussaint (backgound) scored a hat-trick each in T&T's 10-1 win. Courtesy PAHF



Darren Cowie, coach of the T&T’s ten-member men's hockey5s team the inaugural 16-nation FIH Hockey 5s World Cup in Muscat, Oman, from January 28-31, says he has some concerns about his team's defensive play.







Hockey Queensland & Hockey Australia Welcome 2032 Olympics and Paralympic Infrastructure Review







Hockey Queensland and Hockey Australia welcome the newly announced 60 day review of the Master plan for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games and fully supports calls for a permanent and lasting hockey legacy from the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games.







Super 6s Finals Weekend 2 Review







After another enthralling weekend of games in the Super 6s Championships, the eight finals day spots were confirmed in the Premier Division as well as the winners of Division 1.







Hockey Ireland Domestic Weekend Preview: Saturday January 20







EY Hockey League returns after the Christmas break this weekend with the EYHL Division 2 2023/24 season start.







2023 USA Field Hockey National Coach Award Winner: Tiffany Cappellano







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following the announcement of all winners, USA Field Hockey is individually highlighting each recipient of USA Field Hockey's 2023 Annual Awards. This week, USA Field Hockey is honored to feature the 2023 National Coach Award winner, Tiffany (Leister) Cappellano.







Hockey Wales and Christ College Brecon partner to propel provision in mid Wales







A partnership between Hockey Wales and Christ College Brecon has been announced.







Rolling the Dice



Ashley Morrison



Some of the international sporting federations have a clause in the membership of the member nations that Governments cannot interfere with the running of their sport. As we know with FIFA and the IOC, they believe that they are the highest powers.



