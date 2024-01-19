Friday 19 January 2024

FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Valencia - 17 January

Valencia, Spain



All times GMT +1



Men



18 Jan 2024 was a rest day



19 Jan 2024 10:00 JPN v EGY (5/8)

19 Jan 2024 12:30 ESP v IRL (SF)

19 Jan 2024 15:30 BEL v KOR (SF)

19 Jan 2024 18:00 AUT v UKR (5/8)



20 Jan 2024 is a rest day



Women



18 Jan 2024 10:00 KOR v MAS (5/8) 3 - 0

18 Jan 2024 12:30 ESP v IRL (SF) 1 - 0 Spain Qualify for Paris 2024

18 Jan 2024 15:30 BEL v GBR (SF) 3 - 2 Belgium qualify for Paris 2024

18 Jan 2024 18:00 CAN v UKR (5/8) 2 - 0



19 Jan 2024 is a rest day



20 Jan 2024 10:00 MAS v UKR (7/8)

20 Jan 2024 12:30 KOR v CAN (5/6)

20 Jan 2024 15:30 IRL v GBR (3/4)

20 Jan 2024 18:00 ESP v BEL (Final)



FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Ranchi (W) - 17 January

Jharkhand, India



All times GMT +5:30



18 Jan 2024 10:30 CHI v ITA (5/8) 2 - 2 (SO 1 - 2)

18 Jan 2024 13:30 NZL v CZE (5/8) 2 - 0

18 Jan 2024 16:30 USA v JPN (SF) 2 - 1 USA Qualify for Paris 2024

18 Jan 2024 19:30 GER v IND (SF) 2 - 2 (SO 4/6 - 3/6) Germany Qualify for Paris 2024



19 Jan 2024 10:30 CHI v CZE (7/8) 1 - 0

19 Jan 2024 13:30 ITA v NZL (5/6) 1 - 3

19 Jan 2024 16:30 IND v JPN (3/4)

19 Jan 2024 19:30 GER v USA (Final)



FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Oman (M) - 17 January

Muscat, Oman



All times GMT +4



18 Jan 2024 14:00 GER v CHI (B) 3 - 0

18 Jan 2024 16:15 CAN v NZL (B) 0 - 4

18 Jan 2024 18:30 GBR v CHN (A) 6 - 0

18 Jan 2024 20:45 PAK v MAS (A) 3 - 3



19 Jan 2024 is a rest day



20 Jan 2024 13:00 CHN v CAN (5/8)

20 Jan 2024 15:30 CHI v MAS (5/8)

20 Jan 2024 18:00 GER v PAK (SF)

20 Jan 2024 20:30 GBR v NZL (SF)



USA, Spain, Germany and Belgium women book tickets to Paris at Olympic qualifiers







It was mission accomplished for four women’s teams as the USA, Spain, Germany and Belgium successfully secured their places in Paris by winning their respective semi-finals at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 in Ranchi, India and Valencia, Spain on Thursday.







FIH Olympic hockey qualifiers: Paris bound teams and latest news





USA summoned a fine comeback in Ranchi PIC: Sankalp Tripathi



USA, Spain, Germany and Belgium all secured their places in Paris by winning their respective semi-finals at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers.







Malaysia Tigress suffer fourth straight loss



By Jugjet Singh





Malaysia Tigress lost their fourth consecutive match at the Valencia Olympic Qualifier when they were beaten 3-0 by South Korea in a 5th-8th Classification match today. PIC COURTESY OF MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Tigress lost their fourth consecutive match at the Valencia Olympic Qualifier when they were beaten 3-0 by South Korea in a 5th-8th Classification match today.







Ireland Women Narrowly Lose Out To Spain But Olympic Qualification Still A Chance



IRELAND 0:0 SPAIN (Spain win 3-0 in Shoot out)





Picture: COPYRIGHT WORLDSPORTPICS FRANK UIJLENBROEK



Valencia, January 18: The first of the two Olympic qualification semi-finals in Women’s Hockey took place in Valencia this morning. Ireland (world ranked #13) finished second in Pool A and ended up playing Spain (world ranked #8) in the game.







Ireland miss first chance to qualify with Spain shootout defeat



Ireland looked the more threatening side for most of the contest in Valencia



By Nigel Ringland





Roisin Upton has a shot blocked in Valencia. Image source, Inpho



Ireland missed their first chance to qualify for the Olympics when they lost a shootout 3-0 to Spain after the game finished goalless in Valencia.







British Women’s Team Narrowly Misses Out On Final Spot







In one of the tightest matches of the FIH Olympic Qualifiers, the British team were beaten by the Belgians 3-2 which means the Brits will now go into the bronze medal match on Saturday with a win needed to secure their place in Paris.







Belgium qualify for the Olympics for first time in 12 years by defeating Great Britain



Belgium 3-2 Great Britain: Belgium qualify for Olympics and leave GB in third-place play-off



Belgium women have qualified for the Olympics for the first time in 12 years, beating Great Britain 3-2 in the FIH qualifiers semi-final in Valencia, Spain.







‘True grit’: Spirited Great Britain women set for Paris Olympic showdown



Tess Howard and coach David Ralph reflect on defeat, umpire referrals and the Ireland game



By Rod Gilmour





Tess Howard punches the air after equalising for GB women PIC: Worldsportpics



Valencia — Tess Howard remained bullish on GB’s hopes of reaching this summer’s Olympic hockey tournament after being forced into the last chance saloon play-off match against Ireland following a 3-2 defeat to Paris-bound Belgium.







Canada defeats Ukraine, will shoot for fifth place



A two-goal second-half lifts Canada to its second victory of the event







In a determined effort to salvage as high a finishing position as possible at the FIH Olympic Qualifier tournament, Canada faced Ukraine in a match where Olympic qualification was no longer within reach. Despite the absence of Olympic stakes, both teams had crucial international points at stake, offering an opportunity to secure a place in the fifth-place game.







Paris 2024 Bound: USWNT Come from Behind to Beat Japan in FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier Semifinal







RANCHI, India – With a spot in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on the line, the No. 12 U.S. Women’s National Team put out an inspiring performance against No. 9 Japan at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier Ranchi 2024 Semifinal in Ranchi, India. The United Eagles triumphantly rallied back with two goals in the fourth quarter to secure a 2-1 win and ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.







U.S. women’s field hockey team returning to Olympics





Worldsportspics



The U.S. women’s field hockey team is going back to the Olympics in Paris this summer after missing out on the Tokyo Games.







USA edges past Japan 2-1 to secure Paris 2024 Olympic quota



USA booked its spot for the Paris 2024 Olympics after a 2-1 win over Japan in the first semifinal of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium on Thursday.



Nihit Sachdeva





USA celebrates after securing the Paris 2024 Olympic quota. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



USA booked its spot for the Paris 2024 Olympics after a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Japan in the first semifinal of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium here on Thursday.







India suffers heartbreaking 2-2 (3-4 SO) loss to Germany in Semi-Finals



India will play Japan in the 3rd/4th place play-off for a place in the 2024 Paris Olympics







Ranchi: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team put on a spirited show against Germany but were unable to get over the line as they lost 2-2 (3-4 SO) in a thrilling Semi-Final at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024. India will now face Japan, who lost 1-2 to USA in the second Semi-Final, on 19th January in the 3rd/4th place play off with the winners of that game finding a place in the Olympics.







India loses to Germany in penalty shootout, to face Japan for Paris 2024 quota



India lost to Germany in penalty shootout at the FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers on Thursday.



Uthra Ganesan





Germany has qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



Standing teary in the middle of the field with fellow goalkeeper Bichu Devi, India captain Savita cut a sad figure as Germany booked a spot in the final of the Olympic Qualifiers and a ticket to Paris with a 4-3 win in sudden death after being tied 2-2 in regulation time in the semifinals on Thursday.







Lisa stunner breaks Indian hearts, seals German passage to Paris



S2H Team







Lisa Nolte’s audacity brought Germany a huge reward – a place in the 2024 Paris Olympics. In Ranchi on Thursday, her blind nutmeg conjured up a spectacular match-winner in the sudden-death shootout to beat India 4-3 in the semi-finals of the Olympic Qualifiers after regulation time ended 2-2 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh stadium in front of a capacity crowd including cricketing icon MS Dhoni.







I couldn’t ask more from the girls, says India coach Schopman after defeat against Germany



India was trailing by one goal when Ishika Chaudhary brought the team back into the game with a strike in the 59th minute to make it 2-2 at the full time.



Nihit Sachdeva





Indian women’s hockey team head coach Janneke Schopman. | Photo Credit: PTI



After the loss to Germany in a penalty shootout in the semifinals of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers here, India will have one final chance of qualifying for the Paris Olympics when it takes on Japan in the bronze medal-match on Friday.







One last chance: Indian women's hockey team play Japan for Paris berth



Indian women’s hockey team will take on Japan in the third-place match in their last bid to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.



By Pritish Raj





India women's hockey team



Ranchi: The Indian women’s hockey team will have their last shot at the 2024 Paris Olympics berth when they take on Japan in the third-place game on Friday.







India coach Janneke Schopman wants her players to 'show up' against Japan



India take on Japan in the third-fourth place playoff in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers. The winner will progress to the Paris Olympics





India women's hockey team coach Janneke Schopman. Image: Adimazes



Indian women’s hockey team coach Janneke Schopman wants her players to rise to the occasion when they play Japan in the bronze medal match in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers. More than a tussle for third place, the winner will book their place in the Paris Olympics.







Semi-finals await Black Sticks Men







The Vantage Black Sticks Men will be happy with a routine victory overnight in Muscat, Oman as they comfortably dispatched Canada 4-0.







New Zealand tops Canada in third-round matchup in Oman



Olympic hopes dashed as Canada moves into consolation matches







In a spirited match at the FIH Olympic Qualifier tournament, Canada faced New Zealand with both teams already aware of their semifinal fate. Prior to the game, Germany’s victory over Chile had solidified the spots in the semifinals, leaving Canada with a maximum possible point total of three, while New Zealand was clear with four and Germany topping the pool with seven.







Black Sticks men hammer Canada to remain on track for Olympics





The Black Sticks men made light work of Canada in their latest Olympic qualifier. Rodrigo Jaramillo



The Black Sticks men remain on track to qualify for the Paris Olympics, after making light work of Canada in Oman on Friday morning (NZT).







GB Men Top Group Stage With 6-0 Win Over China







Great Britain Men's Team confirmed their spot in the semi-finals of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 with a massive 6-0 win over China in their last Group A match on Thursday in Muscat, Oman.







Holcombe players to face off in Olympic hockey qualifiers



By James Dunn





Holcombe's Nick Bandurak did not make his international debut until 2022 at the age of 29 but is now targeting a maiden Olympic Games. Image source, Getty Images



Friends, colleagues, and team-mates - it has been said in the past that hockey players Nick Bandurak and Hayden Phillips are virtually joined at the hip.







Green shirts scrape through to semis in Muscat qualifiers.



By Shahid Khan in Muscat

Pakistan earned a hard fought 3-3 draw against Malaysia to book a place in the semi-finals of the Olympic Qualifiers Tournament in Muscat, Oman.







Malaysia's men's hockey team fail in Olympic qualifying mission



By Jugjet Singh





Razie Rahim failed to score against Pakistan from penalty spot.



KUALA LUMPUR: Pakistan skinned the Speedy Tigers and romped into the semi-finals of the Olympic Qualifier in Muscat, Oman, yesterday.







Pakistan reach semi-finals of Paris Olympics Qualifiers



Men in Green's match against Malaysia ends in a 3-3 draw





Players of Pakistan Hockey Team celebrating after the win - Oman Sports TV/Youtube



Pakistan have secured a spot in the semi-finals of the Paris Olympics Qualifiers after their last group match against Malaysia concluded in a 3-3 draw in Muscat, Oman.







Pakistan hold Malaysia to keep Paris bid alive



MUSCAT: Pakistan are still alive and sticking. Their bid to reach this year’s Olympic Games in Paris continues.







Paris Olympics Qualifiers: Watch Pakistan captain Ammad Butt’s stunning goal



Pakistan have qualified for the semis of qualifiers in Muscat



Pakistan captain Ammad Butt scored a stunning goal as the Green Shirts booked their spot in the semi-finals of the Paris Olympics Qualifiers in Muscat, Oman, on Thursday.







Rapaport Earns Golden Whistle







Reaching the 100-mark milestone in any capacity is a spectacular achievement. And Sean Rapaport – USA Field Hockey’s Director of Umpiring and South African Official – did just that!







2024 Test Matches RSA v FRA (W)

Cape Town, South Africa

18 Jan 2024 19:30 RSA v FRA 2 - 0

20 Jan 2024 14:30 RSA v FRA

22 Jan 2024 17:30 RSA v FRA

23 Jan 2024 17:30 RSA v FRA

26 Jan 2024 15:45 RSA v FRA

28 Jan 2024 15:00 RSA v FRA

SA Road to France begins with victory against the French.







The final straight towards the Paris Olympics began in earnest for the South African Women’s Hockey team in Cape Town. On the day that USA, Germany, Spain and Belgium secured their places at the Olympics, South Africa were beginning a six-test battle against Olympic Hosts France at SACS in the Western Cape.



