Saturday 20 January 2024

FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Valencia - 17 January

Valencia, Spain



All times GMT +1



Men



19 Jan 2024 10:00 JPN v EGY (5/8) 1 - 5

19 Jan 2024 12:30 ESP v IRL (SF) 2 - 0 Spain Qualify for Paris 2024

19 Jan 2024 15:30 BEL v KOR (SF) 4 - 0 Belgium Qualify for Paris 2024

19 Jan 2024 18:00 AUT v UKR (5/8) 2 - 2 (3 - 2 SO)



20 Jan 2024 is a rest day



21 Jan 2024 10:00 JPN v UKR (7/8)

21 Jan 2024 12:30 EGY v AUT (5/6)

21 Jan 2024 15:30 IRL v KOR (3/4)

21 Jan 2024 18:00 ESP v BEL (Final)



Pool standings



Women



19 Jan 2024 is a rest day



20 Jan 2024 10:00 MAS v UKR (7/8) 1 - 2

20 Jan 2024 12:30 KOR v CAN (5/6)

20 Jan 2024 15:30 IRL v GBR (3/4)

20 Jan 2024 18:00 ESP v BEL (Final)



Final Pool Standings



FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Ranchi (W) - 17 January

Jharkhand, India



All times GMT +5:30



19 Jan 2024 10:30 CHI v CZE (7/8) 1 - 0

19 Jan 2024 13:30 ITA v NZL (5/6) 1 - 3

19 Jan 2024 16:30 IND v JPN (3/4) 0 - 1 Japan Qualify for Paris 2024

19 Jan 2024 19:30 GER v USA (Final) 2 - 0



Final Pool Standings



FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Oman (M) - 17 January

Muscat, Oman



All times GMT +4



19 Jan 2024 wass a rest day



20 Jan 2024 13:00 CHN v CAN (5/8) 1 - 3

20 Jan 2024 15:30 CHI v MAS (5/8)

20 Jan 2024 18:00 GER v PAK (SF)

20 Jan 2024 20:30 GBR v NZL (SF)



21 Jan 2024 13:00 Loser CHN v Loser CHI/MAS (7/8)

21 Jan 2024 15:30 Winner CAN v Winner 1CHI/MAS (5/6)

21 Jan 2024 18:00 Loser GER/PAK v Loser GBR/NZL (3/4)

21 Jan 2024 20:30 Winner GER/PAK v Winner GBR/NZL (Final)



Final Pool standings

Defending Olympic champions Belgium qualify for Paris along with Spanish men and Japanese women







Lausanne, Switzerland: Defending Olympic champions Belgium made sure they’ll be in Paris to defend their men’s title later this year by winning their semi-final clash with Korea 4-0 at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 in Valencia on Friday.







Belgium, Spain men, Japan women book Paris tickets





Ranchi - FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Picture : Final Ceremony WORLDSPORTPICS COPYRIGHT Sankalp Tripathi



Defending Olympic champions Belgium made sure they’ll be in Paris to defend their men’s title later this year by winning their semi-final clash with Korea 4-0 at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 in Valencia on Friday.

https://www.thehockeypaper.co.uk/articles/2024/01/19/fih-olympic-hockey-qualifiers-belgium-spain-men-japan-women-book-paris-tickets





Over 30 EHL-bound players help Olympic qualification







Over 30 EHL-bound players have already helped their nations qualify for the Olympic Games this week as Belgium’s men and women, Spain’s men and women and Germany’s Danas all booked their place in Paris.







Ireland Men Lose To Spain But Olympic Qualification Still Awaits



IRELAND 0:2 SPAIN





Picture: Line Up Team Ireland. COPYRIGHT WORLDSPORTPICS FRANK UIJLENBROEK



Valencia: For the second time in two days Ireland took on Spain in an Olympic Qualification tournament semi-final and this time it was the turn of the men. Before the game began it was a case of win and Ireland go to the Olympics in the summer, lose and face a third place play off with a second chance to make those games. The Irish seemed to have the weather on their side as the game took place in a wet and windy Valencia this morning.







Olympic ticket for Spain, Germany, Belgium and the USA



By Marcos Menocal Pareja





FIH



The four national teams secured their qualification by winning the semi-finals of the FIH 2024 Olympic Qualifiers. The semi-finals took place last Thursday in Ranchi and Valencia. Japan, Ireland, India and Great Britain still have one more chance to qualify for Paris 2024.







Spain again frustrate Ireland's Paris ambitions in Valencia



By Nigel Ringland





Ireland's Daragh Walsh is challenged by Marc Recasens and Joaquin Menini in Valencia to force the first penalty corner in Valencia but Ireland didn't make it count Image source, Inpho



Ireland men's will have to beat Korea on Sunday to earn the final Olympic place on offer after they lost 2-0 to Spain in the qualifier semi-final in Valencia.







Japan breaks India’s Paris dreams; beat hosts 1-0



Karan Urata scores lone goal of the game as India finishes fourth







Ranchi, 19th January 2024: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team lost 0-1 to Japan in a hard-fought 3rd/4th place play-off game at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024. With this loss, India finished in fourth place and missed out on qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics.







Japan breaks Indian hearts and Olympic dreams, books ticket to Paris 2024



Needing a win to stand a chance to qualify for the quadrennial event after its loss to Germany in the semifinal yesterday, the team stumbled to a second consecutive loss.



Uthra Ganesan





Japan players celebrate after scoring against India during the third-place playoff match at the FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi. | Photo Credit: FIH



Jude Menezes, an optimist at the worst of times and poker-faced at the best, allowed a rare display of emotion the minute the hooter went at the end of the match, kneeling down to say a silent prayer of thanks to the powers above.







Japan blossom, India droop



S2H Team







India did not get the second bite of the cherry. The Cherry Blossoms did. Japan beat the hosts 1-0 to grab the last available ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics in Ranchi on Friday leaving the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh stadium silent as a morgue and the Indian team awash in tears.







Symphony of Silence: End of Olympic Dream for Indian Women's Hockey Team



Indian women's hockey team lost 0-1 to Japan in their last bid to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics in Ranchi on Friday.



By Pritish Raj







Ranchi: As goalkeeper and captain Savita Punia trudged back after the final hooter, the packed Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Stadium in Ranchi watched in silence the anticlimax of the Indian women's hockey team's hope of qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics on Friday. It was the shattering of dreams that sounded like - deafening silence.







What ails India’s women’s hockey team: No big wins, no goal-scorer of calibre, poor selection calls



The triumph at the Asian Champions Trophy, a pointless tournament immediately after the Asiad, painted a flattering picture coming into the Olympic qualifiers.



By Mihir Vasavda





Japanese players celebrate after winning the FIH Women's Olympic Qualifiers 2024 hockey match over India, at Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium, in Ranchi, Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. (PTI Photo)



“I don’t know.”



With these words, India coach Janneke Schopman ended the media interaction after the 1-0 loss to Japan, which shattered the Paris Olympics dreams. Schopman, who took over the team immediately after the Tokyo Olympics where it finished fourth, was asked about her future.







‘We dominated the entire game but failed to score’, says India coach Schopman after Olympic Qualifiers loss



The failure to qualify for Paris comes as a significant blow for the Savita Punia-led side after the fourth-place finish in Tokyo in 2021. India had also made it to the Rio Olympics in 2016 but finished last.



Nihit Sachdeva





Indian Hockey team Coach Jenneke Schopman addresses a press conference on the semi-final clash against Germany in the FIH Paris Olympic Qualifiers 2024, in Ranchi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI



Indian women’s hockey team’s hopes of qualifying for Paris 2024 Olympics ended with a 1-0 loss to Japan in the bronze medal match of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Stadium here on Friday.







“They did not play free-flowing style”: Menezes breaks down Japan’s tactics to outplay India in Olympic Qualifiers



Menezes instructed his team to go for the aerial balls to break the Indian press. Whenever the Indians did have the ball, Japan kept its structure, stayed in a zonal shape, let the opponent go wide and pressed them from inside.



Nihit Sachdeva





Japanese players celebrate after winning the FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifiers 2024 hockey match over India. | Photo Credit: PTI



As Kana Urata’s drag flick sent the ball through Savita Punia’s legs to find the bottom-left corner, the full capacity crowd at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium here seemed to have lost its voice.







What failure to qualify for Paris 2024 means for India women's team



However, the team’s heartbreaking defeat against Japan on Friday and their subsequent failure to qualify for this year’s Paris Olympics appears to have taken women’s hockey in India back to its days in wilderness



Amit Banerjee





The India women's hockey team bowed out of the race to the Paris Olympics with a 0-1 loss against Japan in Ranchi on Friday, 19 January. PTI



Indian hockey appeared headed for a revival of sorts after the highs of 2021. Though it officially remains the ‘National Sport’ of the cricket-mad nation, field hockey had been going through a steep decline from the 1980s and had hit rock bottom in 2008, when the men’s team failed to qualify for the Summer Olympics for the first time in 80 years.







Schopman Says Inconsistent Umpiring Left Her Baffled



#Hockey | Indian coach Janneke Schopman said that she wasn't satisfied with umpiring in India's loss Japan in Ranchi







Janneke Schopman, the chief coach of the Indian women's hockey team, said on Friday that inconsistent umpiring, more than her girls' performance, left her frustrated during the 0-1 defeat to Japan in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers here that denied India a berth in the Paris Olympic Games later this year.https://www.thequint.com/sports/hockey/hockey-olympic-qualifiers-india-coach-says-inconsistent-umpiring-in-japan-match-left-her-frustrated-after-0-1-loss







Olympic dreams over, questions remain over Schopman’s future



Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey throws his weight behind coach, insists on planning for the future.



Uthra Ganesan





FILE PHOTO: Indian women’s hockey team coach Janneke Schopman gestures with media before the FIH Hockey Women’s PRO League matches at the Kalinga Hockey stadium in Bhubaneswar on February 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Biswaranjan Rout



Minutes after the Indian women’s team’s Olympic qualification hopes ended, the first thought for most people was about the future of coach Janneke Schopman. It might seem premature but that’s how it has been in Indian hockey – Graham Reid had sent in his resignation the day the 2023 men’s World Cup finished.







Germany wins gold after brushing aside USA 2-0 in final



Germany maintains its record of never missing out on qualifying for the Olympics while USA, which beat Japan 2-1 in the semifinals, returns to the Summer Games for the first time since 2016.



Nihit Sachdeva





Germany has never missed out on qualifying for the Olympics. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



A day after defeating India in a gruelling semifinal and booking its spot for Paris 2024 Olympics, Germany brushed aside USA 2-0 to win the gold medal at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers here on Friday.







Dominant Germany beat USA 2-0 to win Ranchi leg



World No.5 Germany were the favourites going into the final and they played as per their billing, controlling the proceedings from the onset. It took Germany just three minutes to break the deadlock when Jette Fleschfutz scored from a field effort.





The Germans secured their 10th penalty corner in the 26th minute but the American defence was up to the task as the European side led 2-0 at half-time. Image: X / @FIH_Hockey



Ranchi: A dominant Germany defeated USA 2-0 to win the FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifier here on Friday, having already secured their place at the Paris Games. Germany scored two goals in the first two quarters through Jette Fleschfutz (3rd minute) and Sonja Zimmermann (20th) to claim the top spot in the eight-team tournament.







USWNT Finish with FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier Silver





Meridith Sholder accepts flowers from Hockey India Secretary General Mr. Bhola Nath Singh. WorldSportPics



RANCHI, India – In the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier Ranchi 2024 Final in Ranchi, India, the newly ranked No. 10 U.S. Women’s National Team met a talented No. 5 Germany. With the goal of qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games secured the previous day following four straight wins, USA were defeated by Die Danas, 2-0, to finish with the silver.







Bing Leads USA Field Hockey to 2024 Olympic Berth



The former Cardinal netminder was named Best Goalkeeper of the tournament after registering a trio of shutout performances.





USA Field Hockey/Mark Palczewski



RANCHI, India – Powered by an exceptional performance between the posts by former Stanford goalkeeper Kelsey Bing, USA Field Hockey punched their ticket to the 2024 Olympic Games with a second-place finish at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier on Friday morning.







Speedy Tigers coach Arul leaves it to MHC to decide his future



By Jugjet Singh





Coach A. Arul Selvaraj will leave it to the Malaysian Hockey Federation (MHC) to decide his future after the Speedy Tigers failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics. FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: Coach A. Arul Selvaraj will leave it to the Malaysian Hockey Federation (MHC) to decide his future after the Speedy Tigers failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics.







After the Muscat debacle, what's next for Speedy Tigers



By Aftar Singh





Hockey enthusiasts shouldn’t be surprised by the Speedy Tigers’ recent failure. - Pic credit Facebook MalaysianHockeyConfederation



KUALA LUMPUR: Who will take responsibility for Malaysia's debacle at the Olympic Qualifier in Muscat, Oman?







Seeking peak success on the Olympic roller coaster



It’s time for India’s men’s and women’s hockey teams to put the blinkers on as Paris 2024 approaches.



Uthra Ganesan





Mercurial challengers: Harmanpreet Singh’s Team India is poetry in motion, flourishing when everything falls into place but can as easily slip into a cacophony of discordant notes. | Photo Credit: PTI



If roller-coaster were an adjective, Indian hockey would be the perfect example. If it were a verb, Indian hockey embodied it in all its glory. And if it were an object, Indian hockey would be the ultimate definition of it. Men, women, seniors, juniors, players, administrators — there are no outliers to unpredictability in Indian hockey, and 2023 was simply more of the same.







M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up



A podium finish in 2024 Olympics would need a virtuoso performance.



M. M. Somaya





The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M



A whirlwind start and the ‘Ultimate Showdown’ promise to make 2024 an exciting one for hockey buffs.









2024 Test Matches RSA v FRA (W)

Cape Town, South Africa

18 Jan 2024 19:30 RSA v FRA 2 - 0

20 Jan 2024 14:30 RSA v FRA

22 Jan 2024 17:30 RSA v FRA

23 Jan 2024 17:30 RSA v FRA

26 Jan 2024 15:45 RSA v FRA

28 Jan 2024 15:00 RSA v FRA

Hockey 5s World Cup | SA side still looking for sponsorship



JOHANNESBURG - The inaugural FIH Hockey 5s World Cup will take place next week in Oman and the South African women’s team have secured their place at the tournament.







Who will be in the top four for the next stage of Scottish Men`s Indoor National League 1?



The situation in the men’s indoor championship is this… unbeaten Western Wildcats are already there… Grove Menzieshill and Inverleith are just about there…and present fourth placed Watsonians could be there if they can take six points from Clydesdale and Grange at DISC on Saturday.







Lahore, Bahawalpur win in Rising Punjab Games Hockey C’ship



LAHORE - Lahore division hockey team recorded the biggest victory of the day when they crushed DG Khan 13-0 on second day of Pakistan's Rising Punjab Games 2024 Hockey Cham­pionship at the National Hockey Stadium on Friday.



