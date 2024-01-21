Sunday 21 January 2024

FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Valencia - 17 January

Valencia, Spain



All times GMT +1



Men



20 Jan 2024 is a rest day



21 Jan 2024 10:00 JPN v UKR (7/8) 6 - 2

21 Jan 2024 12:30 EGY v AUT (5/6)

21 Jan 2024 15:30 IRL v KOR (3/4)

21 Jan 2024 18:00 ESP v BEL (Final)



Final Pool standings



Women



20 Jan 2024 10:00 MAS v UKR (7/8) 1 - 2

20 Jan 2024 12:30 KOR v CAN (5/6) 2 - 1

20 Jan 2024 15:30 IRL v GBR (3/4) 1 - 2 Great Britain Qualify for Paris 2024

20 Jan 2024 18:00 ESP v BEL (Final) 1 - 2



Final Pool Standings



FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Oman (M) - 17 January

Muscat, Oman



All times GMT +4



20 Jan 2024 13:00 CHN v CAN (5/8) 1 - 3

20 Jan 2024 15:30 CHI v MAS (5/8) 0 - 5

20 Jan 2024 18:00 GER v PAK (SF) 4 - 0 Germany Qualify for Paris 2024

20 Jan 2024 20:30 GBR v NZL (SF) 3 - 1 Great Britain Qualifies for Paris 20224



21 Jan 2024 13:00 CHN v CHI (7/8) 3 - 3 (SO 4 - 5)

21 Jan 2024 15:30 CAN v MAS (5/6)

21 Jan 2024 18:00 PAK v NZL (3/4)

21 Jan 2024 20:30 GER v GBR (Final)



Final Pool standings

World champions Germany and GB men & women achieve Olympic qualification







World champions Germany booked their Olympic tickets by beating Egypt in their semi-final of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 in Muscat on Saturday.

https://www.fih.hockey/events/the-olympic-games-paris-2024/news/world-champions-germany-and-gb-men





Malaysia lose to 'war-torn' Ukraine in women's Olympic Qualifier



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia (in blue) in action against Ukraine in the women’s Olympic Qualifier in Valencia, Spain, on Saturday. PIC FROM FIH



KUALA LUMPUR: How low can Malaysian hockey go?







Korea defeats Canada — Wolf Pack finish 6th in Valencia



Korea’s fourth quarter goal the difference in Canada’s final match in Spain







In their final match at the FIH Olympic Qualifier tournament in Valencia, Canada faced off against Korea in a battle for fifth place. Memories of narrow defeats to Korea at the 2022 World Cup added an extra layer of significance to this game for the Canadian side.







GB Women Secure Paris 2024 Olympics Quota With 2-1 Win Against Ireland







GB Women secured their Paris 2024 Olympic qualification with a nervy 2-1 win over Ireland in the FIH Olympic Qualifiers Bronze medal match in Valencia on Saturday.







Irish heartache as Women’s Hockey team lose out on Olympic Qualification following GB defeat



IRELAND 1 : 2 GREAT BRITAIN







Valencia: In 2015 Ireland suffered Olympic heartbreak in Valencia and in2024 suffered heartbreak yet again. Great Britain went into this game having qualified for every Olympics except 2004. Ireland’s women on the other hand had only ever qualified for the Olympics in Tokyo which were deferred until 2021due to the Covid 19 pandemic. Ireland’s most recent victory over Great Britain going into this match was an unofficial international warm up match ahead of the Tokyo Olympics in Belfast during 2020 when travel was restricted. In major tournaments where the caps counted as did the ranking points Great Britain always enjoyed







End of Ireland's Paris dream 'heartbreaking'



By Nigel Ringland



There were tears everywhere you looked after the final whistle.



The senior members of the Irish team, especially, knew this was probably their last opportunity to make an Olympic Games. They were inconsolable. Dreams shattered.







Belgium beats Spain in entertaining final as GB women's team also secures Paris quota spot



The Belgians scored two late goals a minute apart to deny Spain a home victory in the final of the 2024 FIH Olympic Qualification tournament. The two sides secured their quota spots for Paris 2024 after reaching the final on Saturday (20 January).



By Ockert de Villiers





Louise Versavel (2019 Getty Images)



Belgian topped off a successful FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 in the final in Valencia with a 2-1 win over hosts Spain on Saturday (20 January).







Canada defeats China, advances to fifth place match



Complete 60-minute performance gives Canada the win over China







In a commanding performance at the FIH Olympic Qualifier tournament in Oman today, the Canadian field hockey team secured a decisive 3-1 victory over China. The match kicked off with an impressive display from Canada, as Floris van Son wasted no time making an impact. Within the first few minutes of play, van Son showcased his individual brilliance by dribbling along the baseline and creatively finishing his own rebound with a spin onto his backhand.







Speedy Tigers record first win in Olympic Qualifiers



By Aftar Singh





After a disappointing group stage campaign, world No. 14 Malaysia thrashed No. 22 Chile 5-0 in a classification match. PIC CREDIT TO FIH



KUALA LUMPUR: The Speedy Tigers have finally won their first match at the Olympic Qualifiers in Muscat, Oman.







Pakistan falter in the semi-final at Olympic Qualifier



By Shahid Khan in Muscat







The Men in Green will now have another chance and that will be to win the third position play-off







Pakistan lose semi-final of Paris Olympics Qualifiers



The Men in Green will now have another chance and that will be to win the third position play-off





Germany have qualified for the Paris 2024 - Oman Sports TV/ YouTube



Germany have thumped Pakistan 4-0 in the semi-finals of the Paris Olympics Qualifiers on Saturday in Muscat, Oman.







Pakistan suffer 4-0 defeat against Germany in Paris Olympics Qualifiers



Green Shirts will now face either Great Britain or New Zealand in third position play-off





German hockey team players celebrating during Olympics qualifier match against Pakistan in Muscat, Oman, on January 20, 2024. — Instagram/dhb_hockey



Pakistan's hopes for qualifying for the Paris Olympics 2024 suffered a major blow after the national hockey team was handed a 4-0 defeat by Germany on Saturday in the semi-finals of the Olympics Qualifiers in Muscat, Oman.







GB Men Edge Past New Zealand 3-1 To Secure Paris 2024 Olympic Quota Place







The GB Men's team made it four wins from four as they booked their place at the Paris 2024 Olympics with a clinical 3-1 win over New Zealand in the Semi-Final of the FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2024 held on Saturday in Muscat, Oman.







‘Unbelievable’: Great Britain men bag Paris Olympic hockey tickets





Will Calnan runs with the ball during GB men's win PIC: Worldsportpics



Sam Ward scored his fourth brace in four matches as Great Britain men secured tickets to Paris 2024 in thrilling fashion to win their semi-final in Oman. “It’s unbelievable. It’s the first step in this week’s journey,” said captain David Ames.







Great Britain's women and men secure places at Paris 2024 Olympics with qualifier wins



Great Britain's women and men both earned wins which secured their places at the Paris 2024 Olympics.







Olympics qualification down to wire for Black Sticks men





The Black Sticks men will face off with Pakistan with the winner to advance to the Olympics. Andrew Cornaga/Photosport



The Black Sticks men’s Olympics qualification hopes are down to the wire, with everything on the line in a massive showdown with Pakistan in Oman on Monday (3am NZ time).







Jiwa calls for hockey post mortem, task force after Olympic qualifying failure



By Aftar Singh





"MHC must setup a special task force to look for a new generation of quality players. Malaysia has a lot of talented players but we need to polish their game." PIC COURTESY OF MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: A disappointed Jiwa Mohan has urged the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) to setup a special task force to unearth the next generation of talented players to represent Malaysia.







Time to rethink hockey approach, says Pekan



By Fadhli Ishak





Sports analyst Datuk Dr Pekan Ramli said there are a number of possible factors holding back the national team from making its first appearance at the world's premier sporting event since the Sydney 2000 games. NSTP FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: Sports analyst Datuk Dr Pekan Ramli has called for the Malaysian hockey programme to undergo a comprehensive "forensic" post mortem following its continued failure to qualify for the Olympics.







'Old players should be shown the door after hockey flop'



By Aftar Singh





Nor Saiful Zaini. - NSTP/SAIFULLIZAN TAMADI



KUALA LUMPUR: The writing was already on the wall for the national men's team at the Hangzhou Asian Games last October. They were just not good enough for this year's Paris Olympics.







What lies ahead for those who did not qualify?



India, New Zealand, Italy, Chile and Czechia missed out on a ticket to Paris Olympics 2024 but have plenty to look forward to in the near future.



Nihit Sachdeva





Indian team during the FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifiers held in Ranchi. | Photo Credit: PTI



While Germany, USA and Japan booked their spots for Paris 2024 Olympics after grabbing top three spots at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers here, the other five participants - India, New Zealand, Italy, Chile and Czechia - have to regroup and shift their focus towards what lies ahead in the near future with the bigger picture of Los Angeles 2028 in mind.







Hockey India in no mood to replace Janneke Schopman as women's team coach



Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said Janneke Schopman is going nowhere despite the women's team's failure to qualify for the Olympics.



By Pritish Raj





Indian women's hockey team coach Janneke Schopman



Ranchi: After the Indian women's hockey team failed to book their berth for the 2024 Paris Olympics in front of the home crowd in Ranchi, many speculations have come forward regarding the future of the current Indian coach Janneke Schopman.







Janneke Schopman future tense despite Tirkey’s assurance, Marijne’s tactical green card



Arnab Lall Seal





Janneke Schopman (PTI Photo)



RANCHI: One cannot help but feel terrible for Indian women’s team coach Janneke Schopman. After failing to make it to Tokyo Olympics with the US team, she was unable to qualify for the biggest sporting extravaganza for a second successive time, and this time it was with the Indian team.







South African Hockey5s Women’s Team Receives Heartwarming Send-off







The South African Hockey5s Women’s Team experienced an emotional blazer ceremony and send-off today at the Garden Court Hotel, OR Tambo. Surrounded by loved ones and a select group of media representatives, the team is set to embark on their journey to Muscat, Oman, to participate in the Inaugural Hockey5s World Cup.







Kenya 5-aside team eye podium at World Cup



By Agnes Makhandia



Kenya Men's hockey five-aside team are set to leave the country tonight for the International Hockey Federation (FIH) World Cup in Muscat, Oman







King determined to make Fiji proud in Hockey World Cup



Zaitun Sahim



The youngest player in the Fiji women’s hockey team is confident of a great outing at the Hockey 5s World Cup in Oman.







2024 Test Matches RSA v FRA (W)

Cape Town, South Africa

18 Jan 2024 19:30 RSA v FRA 2 - 0

20 Jan 2024 14:30 RSA v FRA 2 - 1

22 Jan 2024 17:30 RSA v FRA

23 Jan 2024 17:30 RSA v FRA

26 Jan 2024 15:45 RSA v FRA

28 Jan 2024 15:00 RSA v FRA

South Africa score late to beat France in second test







South Africa and France both are in preparation for the Olympic Games taking place in Paris later this year. The South Africans earned their spot in the tournament winning the Road to Paris qualifier in Pretoria, while France is secured with their status as hosts. This series comes as a pivotal step in the buildup for both sides. South Africa lead the series after a 2-0 win in the opening game of the series on Wednesday night.







EY2 Weekend Roundup, January 20th, 2024







EYHL 2 MEN POOL A



BANGOR 5 – 4 QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY, BANGOR AURORA



A nine goal all Ulster thriller got Pool A underway at Bangor Aurora. Callum Duncan scored from open play to make the score Bangor 1 Queen’s 0 in the 11th minute. Ruben Boyd increased Bangor’s lead from open play in the 16th minute. The Students responded when Conor Irwin converted a penalty corner in the 17th minute. Conor Irwin got his second goal from his second penalty corner conversion in the 31st minute to level the score at 2-2.







Heck Wins Field Hockey Honda Award





Ryeigh Heck (right) is the winner of the 2024 Honda Award for Field Hockey. Erin Matson (left) won it last year.

Photo by: ANTHONY SORBELLINI



UNC sophomore Ryleigh Heck is the winner of the 2024 Honda Sport Award for field hockey, as announced on Tuesday by the Collegiate Women Sports Awards.



